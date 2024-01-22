HomeInternationalNews

Ryan Gosling unsure if it's good idea to let his children watch 'Barbie'
Actor Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in ‘Barbie’, said he isn’t sure when he and his wife Eva Mendes will let their daughters watch the hit film. “I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken. I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy,” he said to E! News.

His daughters did get a peak at the movie when they visited him on set during filming though, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor added: “They’ve seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number.”

Ryan was actually inspired by his young girls to take on the role, seeing then movie as “a way to sort of make something both for and with them.”

He explained, “I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’ “

“And we go to Target, and then they’d slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realised, ‘OK, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies.’ And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too.”

