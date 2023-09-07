scorecardresearch
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively step out for a date before marriage anniversary

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively step out for a date before marriage anniversary
Ryan Reynolds | Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been spotted out in New York City recently just days before the couple’s wedding anniversary this weekend. The couple – who got married in 2012 — were seen walking arm in arm around the city, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Blake, 36, and Ryan, 46, were also spotted holding hands at one point as they continued to enjoy the carefree stroll together. They were photographed out in the sunshine, with both Blake and Ryan – who have three children together – laughing and chatting as they walked arm-in-arm.

Blake opted to wear a floral dress that included colourful detailing and prominent pockets. She accessorised with a purple handbag and what appeared to be a green scarf, as well as having worn a pair of trainers with the outfit.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Ryan was seen in a green shirt that he had accompanied with a white t-shirt underneath. His outfit included a pair of navy trousers and orange trainers. The actor accessorised with a baseball cap that featured the logo of Wrexham AFC.

He purchased the football club with Rob McElhenney in 2021 and the acquisition was explored in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Ryan has represented the team by wearing a branded baseball cap on several occasions, including whilst on a trip to France with his wife in July.

