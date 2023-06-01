scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ryan Reynolds flew Charlotte Church to US to sing before they even met

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Church has revealed that Ryan Reynolds flew her and her three kids over to America despite never meeting before.

By Agency News Desk
Ryan Reynolds flew Charlotte Church to US to sing before they even met
Ryan Reynolds flew Charlotte Church to US to sing before they even met

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Church has revealed that Ryan Reynolds flew her and her three kids over to America despite never meeting before.

The Welsh singer-songwriter praised the Wrexham FC owner for welcoming her to New York as part of his documentary, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Hollywood actors Ryan, 46, and Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh footballer club and even starred in a TV series about their promotion race. Cardiff-born Charlotte, 37, has explained she was chosen by the stars to sing the Welsh national anthem.

She told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their podcast ‘Dish’, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “[Ryan Reynolds] flew me and my kids out to New York. Because… ’cause yeah, they were doing the show about Wrexham, and I went and I sang the national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. Yeah, and I was like, look, I’m a mum, I’m a working mum ’cause the kids were like, ‘It’s Ryan Reynolds! We have to go!’ So I was like, I’m a working mum, unfortunately you’re gonna have to bring all three of my children out, and they were like, yeah, sure, fine.”

She added: “And then they got to meet him. Him and Rob McElhenney. And they were delicious. They were so kind, they’re so lovely. So yeah, I think what they’re doing for Wales – in terms of Wrexham and stuff – it’s really genuine. You know what I mean?”

Charlotte continued: “Like often when people – unfortunately the way that Wales has been portrayed for such a long time is like we’re the poor relation, do you know what I mean? And a lot of people talk about us with – taking the p***, but actually it feels like, it’s really like, uplifting. And they’re doing it with a lot of care, and integrity.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Jack Ryan 4' trailer traces convergence of drug cartel, terrorism
Next article
Robert Englund feels he is 'too old and thick' to play Freddy Krueger
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

News

Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi

News

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jee Karda’ to drop on OTT on June 15

Technology

Puneet Chandok, AWS India & South Asia head, moves on

Health & Lifestyle

Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study

News

Fierce first look of Nikhil Siddhartha's next film 'Swayambhu' unveiled

News

Shatrughan Sinha pens an emotional note as daughter Sonakshi Sinha turns 36

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' to release in India a day before US

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Uruguay edge Gambia; Korea upset Ecuador to seal quarterfinal spots

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US