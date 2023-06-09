scorecardresearch
Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh to team up for action adventure film 'Mayday'

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are teaming up to star in 'Mayday', an action adventure film helmed by directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh _ pics courtesy instagram

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are teaming up to star in ‘Mayday’, an action adventure film helmed by ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

The script was penned by the duo and was completed before the WGA strike that is currently going on in the US, reported the entertainment news magazine Deadline.

While the details for the feature have been almost entirely under wraps, the idea had apparently been germinating prior to Apple’s involvement.

Once Reynolds showed interest in joining the project this April, the development of the project started picking pace.

While the start date is still not determined, it seems very likely that this could be the next thing Reynolds shoots.

‘Mayday’ will be produced by Skydance Media CEO David Ellison alongside Skydance executive producers Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau and Patrick Gooing will also be involved in the production for the movie production company Maximum Effort.

Additionally, the duo of Goldstein and Daley will also be involved in the production side with Carin Sage overseeing things on behalf of Skydance.

Reynolds is currently filming ‘Deadpool 3’ for Marvel Studios along with his Paramount pic ‘Imaginary Friends’ which is set to open next year while Branagh will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s historical biopic ‘Oppenheimer’, which will be opening on July 21.

Pic. Sourcekenneth_branagh_official
