scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ryan Reynolds mentions 'fourth child' while announcing new his series

Ryan Reynolds not only announced his new series, 'Bedtime Stories With Ryan' on Instagram, but he also subtly shouted out his fourth baby, who he says inspired the show.

By Agency News Desk
Ryan Reynolds mentions 'fourth child' while announcing new his series
Ryan Reynolds mentions 'fourth child' while announcing new his series

‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds not only announced his new series, ‘Bedtime Stories With Ryan’ on Instagram, but he also subtly shouted out his fourth baby, who he says inspired the show.

The series’ announcement included a quirky video of himself dressed in light brown and white chequered pyjamas, reports People magazine.

The video showed the actor, 46, preparing to read to a pair of animatronic sheep as he explained through a voiceover: “You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you. And I want to tell you a bedtime story.”

As per People, with a promise for it to be a “restful show” from “an anxious mind,” Reynolds added in the caption of the post that “the idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child.”

“I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv,” he wrote in the caption.

While Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, never publicly announced the arrival of their little one, the ‘Gossip Girl’ star posted a picture of herself on Instagram sans baby bump on Super Bowl Sunday.

The series – inspired by the family’s newest addition – will premiere on Tuesday on the Maximum Effort Channel, which comes as a collaboration between Fubo and Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort.

Speaking about the collaboration in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Free Guy’ actor shared that the development of the show has been a longtime dream of his.

“We’re so happy to create a programme with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” he said. “Storytime is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Netizens upset with Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer 
Next article
AI technologies will take away 8 lakh jobs in Hong Kong by 2028
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UP: In a first, RMLIMS doctors perform rare spinal surgery

Health & Lifestyle

More diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer's underway: Report

Technology

Microsoft to remove some old File Explorer features on Windows 11

Sports

Golf: Amateur Avani Prashanth lies second in Germany, Dagar 10th

News

Oops! Urfi Javed falls badly while posing with a fan

News

When Charlie Puth went off to record for a song in the middle of sex

Technology

Future iPhones may be scratch resistant

Technology

Rolls-Royce unveils its 1st all electric car at $486K

Health & Lifestyle

Universal donor stem cell therapy to help treat degenerative brain diseases

Sports

Asian Games: India to take part in four events as Hearthstone dropped from the programme

Technology

Mercedes-Benz adds ChatGPT to voice control of its vehicles

News

Back to where it all began, Sunny Leone to appear on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2

Technology

Adobe Acrobat turns 30 as people opened over 400 bn PDFs in Acrobat in 2022

News

Alec Baldwin dons Donald Trump costume as he sits on a pot

Technology

WhatsApp working on multi-account feature on Android

Health & Lifestyle

Covid pandemic increased diabetes among children, pregnant women

Technology

'Hey Disney!' voice assistant now available for Echo devices in US

Sports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches quarterfinals with a seventh straight win on grass

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US