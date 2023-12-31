Ryan Reynolds shares glimpses of epic 2023 in new photo carousel

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has shared a series of photo highlights from 2023 on Instagram as he reflected on all the memorable moments he had, which included hanging out with the likes of King Charles and Taylor Swift.

“Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I love” he wrote in the post’s caption, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He kicked off his look back with a snapshot of himself and wife Blake Lively embracing on a beach, before sharing a photo from the November ceremony in Vancouver where he was appointed to the Order of British Columbia, which he previously said on Instagram was “the honour of a lifetime”.

As per ‘People’, the carousel also included a group selfie showing Reynolds with his arms around Lively, 36, and her BFF Swift, 34, at the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1. The ‘Deadpool’ star, of course, featured several photos in his roundup of himself attending his soccer team Wrexham’s games and posing with players.

Another image showed Reynolds and his ‘Just Friends’ leading lady Amy Smart having a little reunion. The two teamed up to film a mini “sequel” to the 2005 rom-com in the form of a commercial for Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin brand titled ‘Just Friendsgiving’.

The ‘Spirited’ star also slipped in a photo of himself smiling and standing behind King Charles when the pair met in December 2022. Charles, along with his wife Queen Camilla, visited Wrexham Association Football Club in North Wales to learn more about the revival of the soccer club, which Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought in 2021.