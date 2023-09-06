Ryan Reynolds went to 'monarchy boot camp' to prep for meeting King Charles III

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and his friend Rob McElhenney went to ‘monarchy boot camp’ to perfect their etiquette before meeting King Charles III. The pair were asked to meet with the new monarch and his wife Queen Camilla at the team’s ground in Wales in December and Ryan has now shared they hired an etiquette coach to whip them into shape ahead of the big day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking in a trailer for the new season of their documentary series ‘Welcome To Wrexham’, Ryan explained: “So the King of England called … We went to monarchy boot camp. It was like the military except your pinky is always up.”

The teaser showed them meeting with the coach who was instructing them how to give a proper handshake, telling them: “Everything begins with the first impression. Let me see the two pumps and release.”

Another moment shows Ryan sitting very still in a chair with the actor joking: “I feel like a serial killer.”

The clip was shared on the show’s official social media pages with the caption explaining the co-owners got a “crash course in royal etiquette” and the meeting with the royal couple was filmed for the second series.

Speaking after the meeting, King Charles admitted he was thrilled to see sport in the town of Wrexham doing so well. He said: “I had the opportunity to see one of the other wonders of Wrexham, namely the football club, which is busy putting Wrexham on the map as never before.”

Ryan also posted a picture of the meeting on his Instagram page, and joked: “‘Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge’.”