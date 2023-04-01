scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sam Asghari responds to split from Britney Spears rumours

Britney Spears' husband, the 29-year-old model and actor Sam Asghari, has hit back at the speculation about their marriage being on the rocks.

By News Bureau
Sam Asghari responds to split from Britney Spears rumours
Sam Asghari with Britney Spears

Pop icon Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, has hit back at the speculation about their marriage being on the rocks. The 29-year-old model and actor has been married to 41-year-old Britney since 9 June last year – but lately, they have both been spotted out and about without their wedding rings on, reports Mirror.co.uk.

While tongues have been set wagging further due to the fact that Britney is currently holidaying with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson – while Sam has been left behind. But now, Sam has hit out at headlines and speculation that his marriage to Britney could be in trouble – taking to social media to set the record straight.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Sam has been posing on Instagram in ways to make it absolutely clear that his wedding band is being kept firmly on. He posed in a gym while clutching a bench bar with his ring clearly in view for the camera – and a subsequent image showed him raising just his wedding finger as his ring shone in the daylight.

He has also hit out via his spokesperson – with Brandon Cohen, telling Entertainment Tonight: “Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring beause he is filming a movie.”

Previous article
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!
Next article
FAST X – We don’t have fans, we have family
This May Also Interest You
News

FAST X – We don’t have fans, we have family

News

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!

News

Live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' movie finds its Lilo in a newcomer

News

The one film Hugh Grant wishes he could erase from his resume

News

Sadhwi Majumder: I am learning to slow down!

Sports

IPL 2023: Gavaskar, Bhajji give thumbs up to 'Impact Player' rule

News

Pete Davidson reveals how he discovered his father died on 9/11

News

Tom Holland, Zendaya 'pictured' in Kerala's Munnar, fans call it 'April fool prank'

News

Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Sports

Legends League Cricket Masters registers overall reach of 1.48 billion across the world

News

Arjun Kapoor celebrates 7 years of ‘Ki & Ka’, posts picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

Fashion & Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’

News

Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

News

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

News

Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at The Great Indian Musical event ‘ignore’ Karisma Kapoor Netizens feel bad for her

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US