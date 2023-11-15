Scarlett Johansson says it would be a real ‘marvel’ if MCU could bring back Black Widow

Actress Scarlett Johansson’s return as Black Widow in the MCU is a rather curious topic. Given the MCU’s history of bringing the characters back from the dead, the possibility of reviving the spy-assassin has been frequently discussed due to her massive popularity, and Johansson says that it would be a “real marvel” if Marvel could actually pull it off.

In a recent appearance on the ‘Today’ show to promote her skincare line, Johansson addressed speculation of her return as redhead assassin. Coyly replying to the question, she said: “Like a loophole? I feel like that’s kind of the end, right? Like can you come back? Could it be a vampire version of the character? Cause I’m here for that, like a zombie version, maybe.”

Pressing his question, the show’s host Al Rocker asked whether the ‘Lucy’ actress was approached to reprise her role. To this she said: “You really ask the hard questions. I feel like I have to tell you, but I actually don’t have to tell you, Al. I do not, but I want to so bad,” the Oscar nominee told the host before asking to change the subject, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Later, in a separate one-on-one conversation with Australian TV personality Savannah Guthrie, she told the host: “It would be a miracle if she was able to return somehow.It would be a real Marvel miracle,” she quipped. “It would be a marvel, but who knows? I’m not sure.”

Johansson first made her appearance as Natasha Romanoff in ‘Iron Man 2’. Following that, she was seen in the films ‘Avengers’, ‘Avengers: The Age of Ultron’, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Her character was killed off in ‘Endgame’ as she sacrificed herself to get the Soul Stone. Afterwards, though it was intended that she stay dead, the actress was later seen in the Phase 4 film ‘Black Widow’ which was an origin story for the character and received mostly negative reviews.