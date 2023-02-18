scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sean Penn happy to be 'propagandist' for Ukrainian war efforts

Sean Penn said that he is happy to be a "propagandist" for the Ukrainian war efforts, calling Vladimir Putin a "creepy little bully" in Berlin.

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Sean Penn said on Saturday that he is happy to be a “propagandist” for the Ukrainian war efforts, as he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “creepy little bully” in Berlin. He made the remarks after the world premiere of his documentary ‘Superpower’, which is about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports ‘Variety’.

“This is not an unbiased film because this is not an ambiguous war,” he said, calling the conflict “extremely personal”.

“I’m very happy to be considered a propagandist. I was happy to make an unbiased film because that is the true story we found,” the ‘Dead Man Walking’ star said.

As per ‘Variety’, donning a black jacket and a hoodie and sporting a camouflage trucker cap, Penn repeatedly called on the Joe Biden administration to send precision, long-range missiles to Kiev to support the Ukrainian war effort.

Praising the courage of Zelensky, Penn lashed out at his Russian counterpart when asked if the filmmakers wanted to hear from Putin, whom he described as a “war criminal”.

“It was quite clear to us that we were not going to allow our film to be a podium for transparent deception. I think we would have been better served talking to a wall,” he said.

‘Superpower’, which Penn co-directed with Aaron Kaufman and is produced by Vice, met with a standing ovation on Friday night in Berlin, after its premiere out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala.

Previous article
Williams sisters, Will Smith-Jada's studio board women's football docu
Next article
'The Romantics' director feels Aditya Chopra's first on-camera appearance led to viewers' unprecedented response
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISL: Ten-man Jamshedpur FC stun Hyderabad FC

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Whatever we set, we have just got to make sure it's enough, says Nathan Lyon

Sports

PVL: Superstar Vijay Deverakonda's presence adds glamour to volleyball match in Hyderabad

Sports

India held goalless by Nepal in second International Friendly

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England overcome India to stay top of Group 2

News

Tollywood actor Taraka Ratna loses battle for life after 23 days

News

Adrien Brody plays 'relatable' masculinity cult leader in 'Manodrome'

News

'The Romantics' director feels Aditya Chopra's first on-camera appearance led to viewers' unprecedented response

News

Williams sisters, Will Smith-Jada's studio board women's football docu

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Ramdev with her 'Om Namah Shivay'

News

Rajamouli not sure if he would helm film on RSS scripted by his dad

News

Vikas Khanna, Paul Rudd discuss vada-paav, 'RRR', diet

News

Ranveer Singh steps on court for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023, gets clicked with Ben Affleck

News

Tanisha Mehta on recreating iconic scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' for her show

News

Jannat Zubair says her latest track 'Babu Shona Mona' is 'new age music for GenZ'

Technology

OpenAI now a maximum-profit company controlled by Microsoft: Musk

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists discover new antioxidants in chicken, pork

Health & Lifestyle

Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent for kids, teens

Health & Lifestyle

Over 33 mn kids vaccinated against wild poliovirus in southern Africa: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US