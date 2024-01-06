Selena Gomez is 'super happy and present' amid new romance with Benny Blanco

Singer-actress Selena Gomez “can’t get enough” of Benny Blanco.

The ‘Single Soon’ musician, 31, is “super happy and present” amid her romance with Blanco, 35, reports People magazine.

A source said: “She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally.”

Needless to say, “everyone is so happy that she’s happy,” says the insider. The source notes that people in Gomez’s circle are “protective” of the singer-actress.

“Everyone was a fan of hers before ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours'”, the insider continues.

As per People, on Wednesday night, Gomez and Blanco were spotted enjoying a date night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, sitting courtside as they took in a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

Gomez and her producer beau weren’t shy about their mutual affection, showing some PDA as they cuddled close and held hands. Their recent outing happened shortly after Gomez posted a sweet photograph of herself and the music producer on her Instagram Story last weekend.

In the image, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star sported a dark oversized sweater and smiled at the camera as Blanco hugged her from behind, while kissing her neck. Gomez appeared to confirm her relationship with Blanco — whom she has been dating for more than six months — in early December, when a fan account posted a black-and-white image of her and the producer together.