Selena Gomez shares loved up pictures with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is enjoying cozying up with her boyfriend as the singer, 31, and her 35-year-old boyfriend Benny Blanco

By Agency News Desk
Selena Gomez | Benny Blanco - pic courtesy Instagram

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is enjoying cozying up with her boyfriend as the singer, 31, and her 35-year-old boyfriend Benny Blanco showed their love for each other on Instagram. Selena posted a series of photos of the two cuddling with one another. She captioned the post, “My bes fwend,” Blanco replied: “Das my bes fwend”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The first photo shows Selena, wearing a matching sweatpant look, hugging the DJ from behind as he cooks fresh meatballs.

As per ‘People’, the second image has more PDA on display — the singer can be seen sitting on Blanco’s lap as he wraps his arm around her chest and plants a kiss on her shoulder. She is wearing a low-cut metallic nude dress and black coat, while Blanco matches in a nude suit.

The next two photos show the couple’s goofy side, with one showing Selena sticking her tongue out and her beau mid-sentence, and the other a more candid snap of them two in the kitchen.

On Sunday, Selena also shared a photo of her and Blanco wrapping their arms around each other as they cozied up against a red velvet sofa. The sweet moment was followed by a selfie of the singer and her close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham in the same surroundings.

The BFFs matched in white tops in the photo as Peltz, 29, pouted with a red cup, and the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress gave a gentle smile.

