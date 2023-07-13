scorecardresearch
Shadow of actors' strike looms over 'Oppenheimer' London premiere

Universal is hoping the possible SAG-AFTRA strike doesn't get in the way of the London premiere of 'Oppenheimer' on Thursday

By Agency News Desk

Universal is hoping the possible SAG-AFTRA strike doesn’t get in the way of the London premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ on Thursday (July 13) evening, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Variety’ has learned the studio is rolling out the red carpet an hour earlier than originally planned — moving from 5:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. local time — with the hope that the 60 minutes will allow the cast, which includes stars like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, to pose for photos and participate in interviews without going against SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

SAG-AFTRA is the Screen Artist Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, a labour union representing more than 160,000 American film, radio and television performers. Hollywood writers are already on strike under the banner of the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Though the negotiations deadline comes on midnight Wednesday, the SAG-AFTRA board would still have to meet on Thursday to vote and confirm the call for the strike. Universal execs believe such an event may not happen before the premiere takes place.

Of course, notes ‘Variety’, that’s a risky bet — the decision to strike could be announced as the carpet is still going on.

‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan and the cast celebrated the world premiere of the film on July 10 in Paris. Universal also asked talent to do interviews and junkets earlier than planned to get publicity and promotional activities done before a potential strike.

The studio is also planning an ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere on July 17 in New York City.

