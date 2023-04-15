scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Simon Cowell quits smoking after puffing on 40 cigarettes a day

'Britain's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell says he has finally quit smoking cigarettes after decades of puffing away, he once smoked up to 40 cigarettes a day

By Agency News Desk

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Simon Cowell says he has finally quit smoking cigarettes after decades of puffing away. He once smoked up to 40 cigarettes a day and was always seen with a packet by his side when travelling in cars, as well as regularly smoking in meetings, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But he has been trying to cut down since son Eric was born and now seems to have quit with the help of a vape cigarette.

Cowell said: “I’m going to say yes I’ve quit. I’m vaping so I’m not quite out of the woods, but I don’t smoke cigarettes. I have not had a cigarette in about three or four weeks.”

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “I mean it was really, really tough. But you probably heard I lost my voice a few weeks ago, when that happened obviously I couldn’t smoke. And then I realised. You know what, if I can get through four days, I can do a week. I could do a week, two weeks, et cetera, et cetera. And then I just thought, well, this is the moment.”

Simon said quitting smoking was part of a general change in his lifestyle to be healthier, which had happened following his E-bike accident in August 2020 which almost left him in a wheelchair.

He said: “There is that moment when something like this happens in a big accident. And you are lying there. And you are completely helpless, and there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s the worst feeling in the world. And so at that point, you just realise health is more important than anything else. But I had said those things before. And I didn’t really think about it properly. Now I really, really think about it. Which is if you want to have a happy life, as much as you can, you’ve got to put health number one.”

Previous article
New mutation in bird flu virus shows potential for humans outbreak: Report
Next article
Reddit users tricked into paying for AI-generated nude images of woman
This May Also Interest You
News

Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

News

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai to earn first two points in last-ball thriller

Health & Lifestyle

Non-life insurers to punish fraudulent hospitals

News

'I always wanted to be a film actor,' says Kaveri Priyam

News

Working in South films helped Pooja Hegde improvise dialogues in 'KKBKKJ'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Cannon: I want to have a baby with Taylor Swift!

Technology

Media outlets NPR, PBS quit Twitter due to 'govt-funded media' labels

News

Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks intense in the first look poster

Health & Lifestyle

AIIA hosts 'Working Group of C20 on Integrated Holistic Health' – an engagement group of G20

Technology

Elon Musk begins following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Sakshi Rana scores six goals for Pritam Siwach Foundation

News

Jay Bhanushali on hosts getting their due: 'We deserve a little more'

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Sports

Djokovic targets French Open glory as clay court swing begins in Monte Carlo

News

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US