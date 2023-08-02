Sinead O’Connor had tweeted about desire to end her life

Sinead O’Connor “badly” wished she could die without ruining her kids’ lives – her resurfaced tweets have revealed days after her death. The Irish singer, a mother of four, died on July 26. Her sudden death came 18 months after the suicide of her son Shane, 17, who took his life when he escaped hospital while on suicide watch.

She has left behind sons Jake, 36, Yeshua, 16, and daughter Roisin, 27, as per ‘Female First UK’.

She had posted a string of tweets about her desire to kill herself in the past, which have resurfaced since her July 26 death in London.

In 2011, she had tweeted: “People who express suicidal feelings are least likely to act on them… anyone who gives u the remotest bit of s*** for expressing suicidal feelings is a w*****.”

Two weeks later she tweeted: “I want to go to heaven SO bad… Can’t manage any more. Badly wish I could die without it ruining my kids’ lives.”

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer added in October that year on Twitter: “I have been so traumatised over the years by this treatment of me as if I’m a mad woman. I have often and still often struggle with suicidal feelings when I am subjected to this ‘mad’ Sinead O’Connor business. It is wrong. Degrading. Insulting.”

A year later she said on the platform: “Gonna be off radar for a few weeks. But I will be back. Worry not. 🙂 I’m going to the hospital. Treatment for depression. Not at all well. But they will put me back together quick.”

Police were called to Sinead’s new apartment in south-east London on the morning of July 26, following a report of an unresponsive woman at the home, and the singer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.