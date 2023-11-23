Sofia Boutella engages in guns blazing stand-off as Kora in ‘Rebel Moon' poster

Director Zack Snyder’s upcoming and highly anticipated sci-fi-fantasy-epic film ‘Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire’ has unveiled a striking new poster which features actress Sofia Boutella as fierce warrior as Kora, a fierce rebel who is aiming her pistol at enemies, likely in a stand-off as the blazing sun, hidden by Jupiter is lighting the sky with gunships behind her, and one ship crashing into the ground.

According to another official synopsis of the film: “After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.”

A mixture of iconic sci-fi film franchises such as ‘Star Wars’, ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Dune’, and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’, among others ‘Rebel Moon’ is a bleak movie that takes place in a dystopian future. More of a space opera rather than just an action film, ‘Rebel Moon’ is essentially a sci-fi-epic that features a prophesied one to end a cataclysmic war.

There are spaceships raining lasers down on a small village leading to a bloody carnage, talking robots, a monitoring AI authority, mutant creatures, laser and plasma guns, energy blades, teleportation devices, and in typical Zack Snyder fashion, a lot of slow-motion.

The story centers around a young woman living on the outskirts of a galaxy who must find a group of warriors to save the galaxy from an invasion by a tyrant. Funny enough, ‘Rebel Moon’ takes place in the same universe as his zombie-action film ‘Army of the Dead’, but this time this is sci-fi-epic instead of a shoot the living dead in the face kind of thing.

Boasting a massive narrative with a detailed world, many characters, intricate complex storytelling, and an entire mythology, ‘Rebel Moon’ was meant to be a single part film until it was made in two parts so as to do the narrative and Snyder’s own vision justice.

Starring Sofia Boutella, Fra Ree, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Sky Yang, among others, ‘Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire’ will release exclusively on Netflix on August 11, 2024.