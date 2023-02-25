scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sofia Carson, Diane Warren to perform nominated song 'Applause' at Oscars

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform the Oscar-nominated song 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman' at the Academy Awards ceremony.

By News Bureau

Actor and singer Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren will perform the Oscar-nominated song ‘Applause’ from ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ at next month’s Academy Awards ceremony. This is the second nominated song announced after Rihanna was confirmed to perform her track from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, reports Variety.

‘Applause’ marks Warren’s 14th career Oscar nomination, which comes after chart-topping hits such as ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing’ from ‘Armageddon’ (1998) and ‘Because You Loved Me’ from ‘Up Close and Personal’ (1996), reports Variety.

However, she has yet to win. Oscar-winner Cher was tapped to present Warren with an Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards.

Carson is a multiplatinum recording artist and released her self-titled debut album in 2022. Warren triumphed recently over fellow nominees Rihanna and Lady Gaga at the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards, winning outstanding original song.

The other song nominees are: ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Lady Gaga and Bloodpop), ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ (Kala Bhairava, M M Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj) and ‘This Is a Life’ from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski).

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th annual Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Previous article
J&K lithium find promises sustainable supplies of critical mineral (Opinion)
Next article
Women's T20 World Cup: I was so tired after the batting, I just reacted and it stuck, says Tazmin Brits
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah share a liplock at Bigg Boss 16 party

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunt their stylish looks at Bigg Boss 16 party; ShivSum fans are melting

Sports

Some things are more important in life than a game of cricket: Gillespie on Cummins' absence

News

'Rust' production company agrees to pay $100,000 fine over Hutchins shooting

Sports

2nd Test: Anderson, Leach strike as England dominate against New Zealand

News

Angela Bassett says her husband gives her fresh perspective when she needs it

Health & Lifestyle

Long-term PM 2.5 exposure linked to increased heart attack risk

News

Martin Scorsese recounts when he knew Ray Liotta was perfect for 'Goodfellas'

News

Oaff-Savera on social media helping music: We've definitely benefited from it

News

Bob Moses on Techno music's popularity: People like to party!

News

Shantanu Maheshwari nostalgic as his debut film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ clocks in a year

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Semis defeat 'will not define' England's entertainers, says skipper Heather Knight

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: I was so tired after the batting, I just reacted and it stuck, says Tazmin Brits

Technology

J&K lithium find promises sustainable supplies of critical mineral (Opinion)

Technology

IANS Explainer: How lithium reserves can speed up India's EV dream

Technology

India explores investment avenues in Argentine, Oz lithium mines

Technology

Why India must put lithium reserves to commercial production soon

Technology

Google awards record $12 mn to 700 bug researchers, Indian leads

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzles in grey crop top and high slit skirt

News

'RRR' does it again, bags 4 awards at HCA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US