Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello finalise divorce 7 months after initial filing

Former couple Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an agreement to finalise their divorce. According to a filing obtained by People.com, on Friday, the divorce case is proceeding as an uncontested action, meaning both parties appeared and “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage … which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

Manganiello asked the court to terminate spousal support for both parties and attorney fees will be ordered as set forth in the proposed judgment, per the docs.

The former couple announced their split in July in a joint statement. They tied the knot in November 2015 and had been married seven years when they shared the news.

Two days after the joint statement, Manganiello filed for divorce from the America’s Got Talent host, citing “irreconcilable differences.” He listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted they had a prenup. Vergara later asked in a separate filing that the court uphold the former couple’s prenup.

In January, Vergara revealed to a Spanish newspaper that she and Manganiello weren’t on the same page when it came to expanding their family and the difference ultimately led to their divorce.