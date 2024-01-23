Sofia Vergara says she & Joe Manganiello divorced after disagreement on kids

Actress Sofia Vergara has shed more light on her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The actress revealed that she and Manganiello, 47, weren’t on the same page when it came to expanding their family.

She said the difference ultimately led to their divorce, reports People magazine.

In a new interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, Sofia, 51, said: “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofia, who shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, continued: “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with (his own) children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things.”

She added, “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

As per People, in July, Sofia and Manganiello, 47, released a joint statement, saying that after seven years of marriage, they made the “difficult decision” to divorce.

They wrote, “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage. He listed the date of separation as July 2.

In the time since then, the pair have each moved on. Manganiello has been dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, while the ‘Modern Family’ alum has been photographed on multiple dates over the past few months with orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman.