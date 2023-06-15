scorecardresearch
Song Joong Ki welcomes a baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders

On June 14, Song Joong Ki took to his fancafe to confirm that he and his wife Katy Louise Saunders were blessed with a healthy son in Rome

By Shweta Ghadashi
On June 14, Song Joong Ki took to his fancafe to confirm that he and his wife Katy Louise Saunders were blessed with a healthy son in Rome. He also reassured the fans that the wife and son are completely healthy.

He said that he was in his wife’s hometown and he is eternally grateful to the fans for being a part of the wonderful time. He expressed his happiness and gratitude towards his family for being there as well.

Song Joong Ki revealed his relationship with his British girlfriend, who is now his wife, in December of last year. He is currently getting ready for the release of the films Bogotá and Hopeless. Born in 1985, Song Joong Ki made his acting debut in the 2008 film A Frozen Flower.

After that, he performed in films like Itaewon Murder Case, A Werewolf Boy, Battleship Island, and Space Sweepers, as well as in dramas like Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Deep Rooted Tree, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles and Vincenzo, and the most recent drama, Reborn Rich.

