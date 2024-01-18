Sophie Turner drops 'wrongful retention' claim against Joe Jonas 3 months after reaching custody agreement

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner has dropped the “wrongful retention” claims against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, with regards to the custody of their two daughters. According to court documents, a US judge approved to dismiss the filing after both stars signed a consent plan that was approved by a UK judge last week, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Last September, Turner, 27, sued Jonas for wrongful retention. She alleged that Jonas, 34, was withholding their daughters’ passports and not allowing them to return to England. The former couple share Delphine, 18 months, and Willa, 3.

As per ‘People’, the complaint against the musician called for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained”, with Turner’s legal team asserting the “wrongful retention” began on September 20. On Wednesday, Jonas and Turner agreed to have the filing dismissed “with prejudice, and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party” after their parenting agreement in the UK was approved on January 11.

Prior to the dismissal and following Turner’s September filing, Jonas released a statement disputing her claims the next day.

At the time, the singer said that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan. On September 25, 2023, the two reached a temporary agreement to keep their two daughters in New York City, according to documents filed in New York, obtained by ‘People’.

The interim consent order stated that Turner and Jonas were ordered to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York.

After the interim consent order, the former couple then reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters on October 10, 2023. The two then released a joint statement.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.”

The statement concluded: “We look forward to being great co-parents.”