Sophie Turner enjoys public date night with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson

Actress Sophie Turner has been spotted on a date night with her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, days after going official with their romance.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star split from ex-husband Joe Jonas last summer after four years of marriage. The former couple also share two young daughters, Willa, three, and 19-month-old Delphine, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But five months on from announcing their separation, the 27-year-old has found love again with aristocrat Peregrine, who is known to pals as Perry. The property developer, 29, is the eldest son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex.

From one of the wealthiest families in Britain, he stands to inherit an estimated fortune of $283 million.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Perry was first linked with Sophie when the pair were spotted laughing and joking in Paris last November.

Since then the pair have been seen locking lips in London and while ex-Joe, 34, has confirmed he is now in a relationship with 33-year-old model Stormi Bree, Sophie has gone Instagram official with Perry and tagged her new beau in photos from a recent ski trip.

In photos taken over the weekend, Sophie confirmed her new romance in snaps taken on Saturday night at a Chinese New Year celebration at Stanley Zhu’s Year of Dragon Celebration at Dixie Queen in London.