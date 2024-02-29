South Korean actor Song Kang to enlist as an active duty soldier on April 2

South Korean actor Song Kang will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on April 2. It was confirmed on February 29 by Namoo Actors, his talent management company, as reported by allkpop.com.

The agency shared: “In order to prevent any accidents caused by the overcrowding, the actor’s enlistment location will be kept private. Please send your warm words of support and encouragement so that Song Kang can return with a mature and healthy image after completing his duties to the country.”

According to the publication, even though he will be on a brief hiatus from promotions due to mandatory military service, Song Kang’s season 3 of the Netflix original series ‘Sweet Home’, will premiere later this summer.