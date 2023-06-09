scorecardresearch
'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' has a scene created by a 14-year-old boy

A 14-year-old schoolboy named Preston Mutanga, like many children, likes to post things online.

A 14-year-old schoolboy named Preston Mutanga, like many children, likes to post things online. But unlike most kids his age, Mutanga is actually putting that talent to good use.

After creating a replica of the first trailer for Across the Spider-Verse with Legos, he received a most unusual invitation. He was invited to work on the actual film, reports Deadline.

The film’s team reached out to him, according to a new story in The New York Times. Writer- producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller had already planned a Legos scene, owing to their past work as directors of The Lego Movie. Thus, serendipity.

Mutanga’s parents agreed that he could work on the project, but only after finishing his homework on school nights.

“I know Preston has a gift that was given to him by God, and once we identified that he had that gift, all we could do as parents was to nurture it and let him fly,” Preston’s mother, Gisele Mutanga, told the Times.

“The Lego Movie is inspired by people making films with Lego bricks at home,” Lord told the Times.

“That’s what made us want to make the movie. Then the idea in Spider-Verse is that a hero can come from anywhere. And here comes this heroic young person who’s inspired by the movie that was inspired by people like him.”

