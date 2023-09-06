scorecardresearch
The scariest movie is back; spine chilling trailer from ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ released

Aligning itself with global release dates, The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green will now release in India on 6th October.

Universal Pictures just dropped the second trailer of the biggest horror film of the year – The Exorcist: Believer. Aligning itself with global release dates, The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green will now release in India on 6th October.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the chilling world of The Exorcist. With plot twists you don’t see coming, darkness that pulls you in and Ellen Burstyn’s legacy, the trailer promises that The Exorcist: Believer is going to be an unforgettable ride, if only you’re fearless enough to embark upon it.

With Academy Award nominated actress Ellen Burstyn, along with Jennifer Nettles and Ann Dowd, The Exorcist: Believer is a new terrifying horror chapter in the Exorcist legacy With dynamic scares and intense exorcism scenes, fans can expect to be petrified throughout the movie. Hold your breath for this nerve chilling experience which will keep you at the edge of your seats.

The Exorcist: Believer will be out in theatres worldwide and will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 6th October 2023

