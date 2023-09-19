Stephen Sanchez says that he dropped his mom's call when Elton John called

Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez doesn’t miss a call from the ‘Rocket Man’, as the singer ended up dropping a call with his mother when Elton John was on the line. Stephen, in an interview with People magazine said that when a call from the legendary songwriter came up, he cut his mother’s call in the middle.

Following his energy-filled set at the two-day ocean side event held in Asbury Park, New Jersey over the weekend, the ‘Until I Found You’ crooner recalled his spontaneous interaction with the acclaimed English musician, while explaining how their newfound friendship came to be.

“Randomly, I was in a Walgreens,” Stephen recounted to People from backstage on the festival grounds. “Yeah, I was on the phone with my mom and I got the phone call.”

“I was like, ‘Mom, I got to go. It’s Elton and I gotta hop on the phone’,” Stephenrecalls. “I talked to him for three minutes and then I called my mom back.”

He casually added: “I was like, ‘Sorry mom. Elton was calling.'”

Although it could be tough at times to predict when songwriter might give Stephena ring, it’s an occurrence that ‘The Pool’ singer has gotten used to since they first met in 2022. Even the breakout star’s mom knows the drill.

“She was like, ‘Oh, yeah. No, that’s fine,'” Stephenremembered of his mother’s first thoughts when John interrupted their call. “I mean she’s heard me do that so much. It’s very cool,” he added.

Narrating their friendship, Stephen, who’s gearing up to release his debut album Angel Face on September 22 said that it all began following the 2021 release of ‘Until I Found You’, which had gone viral on TikTok and has since amassed over one billion views on the app.

Stephen said that John “loved the song” and then invited him to be a guest on his Rocket Hour podcast. They spoke on the phone — which Stephen described as “an incredibly surreal moment” — and the young crooner was featured on the music icon’s show in October 2O22.

However, it wasn’t until Smokey Robinson and Barry Gordy’s MusiCares benefit in Los Angeles in February that they “finally got to meet in person,” Stephennoted. “

We met in person, we sat down, had dinner together, watched The Temptations and all sorts of stuff,” he said.