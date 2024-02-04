Sterling K. Brown predicts he will lose to Robert Downey Jr at the Oscars

Actor Sterling K. Brown is unsure about winning at the Oscars after being nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category alongside Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. While making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, with fellow actors Dakota Johnson, Domhnall Gleeson and Colman Domingo, the This Is Us alum predicted the Academy Award would go to Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr.

“There’s no losing yet. It will happen in its own due time,” Brown said.

Although Brown cast doubt on his own win, he said that “Domingo will probably win” an Oscar as he’s nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Rustin, reports deadline.com.

Norton and Domingo said that Brown could still win at the Academy Awards but Brown said he was “totally fine” losing to Downey Jr.

“I’mma tell you: Robert Downey Jr.’s gonna win, and he’s incredibly deserving. He’s an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love,” he said.

Aside from Downey Jr., Brown is also competing in the category with Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things, Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.

“The fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr De Niro and Ryan Gosling and Ruffalo… I’m just happy to be in the room,” he added.

After landing the nomination, Brown shared his reaction online, saying: “For somebody who’s been watching the Oscars their whole life — I’ve never been. Somebody told me it was history being made and that both Jeffrey and I are the first time that two Black actors in the same movie for lead and supporting got nominated. So it’s nice to be part of a little bit of history, which is really, really cool.”