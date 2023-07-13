scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

The DCU is getting some new additions, because after finding his Clark Kent and Lois Lane, director James Gunn

By Agency News Desk
'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role
'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

The DCU is getting some new additions, because after finding his Clark Kent and Lois Lane, director James Gunn has also found another hero for his new cinematic universe, Metamorpho who will be played by ‘Barry’ actor Anthony Carrigan in ‘Superman Legacy’.

Following his Emmy nomination for ‘Barry’, Carrigan, who has alopecia, had an interest in playing Metamorpho even before he got the role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter he said: “I like comic books, but I’m not a diehard, but I did when all my hair fell out, go through the kind of pantheon of all of these bald superheroes and supervillains and made note of all of them.”

He added: “I remember seeing Metamorpho and I think he had a giant hammer for a hand and I was like, that guy’s badass. Noted. We’ll store that one away.”

Carrigan further said that playing the character is meaningful to him as a member of the alopecia community. “This character from what I’ve learned of the source material, he didn’t like the way he looked, and I can really relate to that.”

“You know, when he got his powers he thought it was a curse. That’s something that I really felt as well. In my case, I turned it around and saw it as a blessing. So I’m excited to bring that to the table with this character,” he added.

One of DC’s more obscure heroes much like Blue Beetle, Booster Gold and Question, Metamorpho was created in 1965 by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon for DC comics.

An adventurer called Rex Mason, after getting betrayed by his employer Simon Stagg and left to die inside a pyramid in Egypt, he instead gets exposed to the radiation emitting from an ancient Egyptian artifact which transformed him into the gruesome Metamorpho – the Element Man. He then gains the ability of elemental transmutation, as he can transform his body into any kind of chemical compound at will. He also gains super strength, extreme durability and hyper-elasticity.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers to begin campaign against U Mumba TT on Friday
Next article
Special prayers at the Moon God Temple in TN ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Special prayers at the Moon God Temple in TN ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Sports

UTT Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers to begin campaign against U Mumba TT on Friday

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her stylish look in Exquisite Nude and Maroon Bralette Paired With Flare Pants

News

Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s film titled ‘Hi Nanna’, to release on this date

Technology

Meat delivery partner ZappFresh acquires Dr Meat to expand reach to B'luru market

Sports

Hockey India’s efforts will boost officiating standards in the country, says umpire Javed Shaikh

News

Sheezan Khan: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' helped me regain my confidence

News

Shah Rukh Khan says Vijay Sethupathi a ‘mad actor in awesome way’, calls Atlee ‘cool’

News

BAFTA appoints Guneet Monga Kapoor as Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023

News

Popular influencers set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Technology

Roblox open beta soon coming to Meta Quest 2 & Pro

News

CBFC sends 'OMG 2' to review committee over scene featuring rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan slams Bebika Dhurve as she comments on his upbringing

Technology

Over 99.99% of Tweet impressions from healthy content, claims Twitter

Sports

You've got to bring your spinner in early: Mark Taylor wants Cummins to utilise Todd Murphy more freely

Technology

NASA gets 3 electric vans to shuttle Artemis crew to launchpad

News

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'

News

Celebrating her recent success, Wamiqa Gabbi gifts herself her first car worth Rs 38 lakh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US