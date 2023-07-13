'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

The DCU is getting some new additions, because after finding his Clark Kent and Lois Lane, director James Gunn has also found another hero for his new cinematic universe, Metamorpho who will be played by ‘Barry’ actor Anthony Carrigan in ‘Superman Legacy’.

Following his Emmy nomination for ‘Barry’, Carrigan, who has alopecia, had an interest in playing Metamorpho even before he got the role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter he said: “I like comic books, but I’m not a diehard, but I did when all my hair fell out, go through the kind of pantheon of all of these bald superheroes and supervillains and made note of all of them.”

He added: “I remember seeing Metamorpho and I think he had a giant hammer for a hand and I was like, that guy’s badass. Noted. We’ll store that one away.”

Carrigan further said that playing the character is meaningful to him as a member of the alopecia community. “This character from what I’ve learned of the source material, he didn’t like the way he looked, and I can really relate to that.”

“You know, when he got his powers he thought it was a curse. That’s something that I really felt as well. In my case, I turned it around and saw it as a blessing. So I’m excited to bring that to the table with this character,” he added.

One of DC’s more obscure heroes much like Blue Beetle, Booster Gold and Question, Metamorpho was created in 1965 by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon for DC comics.

An adventurer called Rex Mason, after getting betrayed by his employer Simon Stagg and left to die inside a pyramid in Egypt, he instead gets exposed to the radiation emitting from an ancient Egyptian artifact which transformed him into the gruesome Metamorpho – the Element Man. He then gains the ability of elemental transmutation, as he can transform his body into any kind of chemical compound at will. He also gains super strength, extreme durability and hyper-elasticity.