scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show

Sylvester Stallone was determined to shoot a reality show while he's "still relevant."

By Agency News Desk
Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show
Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone was determined to shoot a reality show while he’s “still relevant.”

The 76-year-old actor is the focal point of a new reality series called ‘The Family Stallone’, and the Hollywood icon has revealed his motivation for making the show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Stallone, who stars on the show alongside his wife Jennifer and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you’re still relevant. I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It’s something that I think is entertaining.”

Jennifer always wanted the show to be an authentic look at their lives. She explained, “I didn’t want it to be set up. I didn’t want it to be, ‘Oh, we all get drunk and we all throw fits and we’re screaming at each other.’ I wanted to show people real life things that happen.”

Stallone hopes that fans will warm to his family as they watch the series. He said, “I think we all have such big personalities. We’re very loud and funny. We come from love.”

Meanwhile, Stallone previously promised that his marriage troubles would be a prominent part of the reality show. Jennifer filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” at a court in Florida in August 2022, but they subsequently reconciled their differences.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Johnny Depp receives 7 mins standing ovation at Cannes for 'Jeanne Du Barry'
Next article
Musk hits at George Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake
This May Also Interest You
Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

News

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

Sports

IPL 2023: Most frustrating thing is not sticking to the already talked plans, says MI bowling coach Bond

Sports

IPL 2023: Ganguly should now be given the role of DC's head coach, says Irfan Pathan

News

Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa Devgn

News

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

Technology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

News

Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco

News

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US