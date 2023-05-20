scorecardresearch
Taylor Lautner had 'resentment' deep in his heart about his 'Twilight' fame

Taylor Lautner found fame when he took on the role of Jacob in 'Twilight' film franchise and reflected that, while he was always

Actor Taylor Lautner found fame when he took on the role of Jacob in ‘Twilight’ film franchise and reflected that, while he was always “incredibly thankful” for the opportunities, he often found himself wishing that he could have some “normalcy” in his teenage years.

“Now, I only have fond memories. But I do think that also needed the space because – I was always incredibly thankful, and feel super blessed for what it brought me. But maybe there was a little bit of like resentment deep in there going like, ‘I wish I could have just experienced this part of normalcy,” he said on the ‘The Happy Hour’ radio show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, the ‘Home Team’ star did go on to acknowledge that he “wouldn’t change” his early success but needed to have the “growth” to be able to appreciate it.

He added: “Now, I wouldn’t change it. But I think it needed the growth to get to that place.”

Taylor starred opposite Robert Pattinson – who played his love rival, Edward – in the supernatural film series and recently explained that it was “very strange” to see thousands of fans taking sides of their fictional characters.

Speaking on ‘The Toast’ podcast, he said: “I was so young, like I was 16 when ‘Twilight’ came out, 17 for ‘New Moon’ and ‘Eclipse’. I finished the franchise by the time I was 19.”

“I was so young and yeah, I do feel like it was very strange, you know, travelling the world and being in different cities and having like thousands of screaming fans either take your side or the other guy’s side.”

“We’re (Taylor and Robert) a team. Like we’re both just trying to make the best, you know, movies. But yeah, it was a little bizarre, the like competitiveness. And there wasn’t a competitiveness between me and Rob but having that constant reminder, it definitely had an impact.”

