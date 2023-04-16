Taylor Swift reportedly blames Joe Alwyn for leaking their split news

Singer Taylor Swift reportedly didn’t expect the news of her split from Joe Alwyn to come out the way it did. If a new report is to be believed, the singer-songwriter is blaming her alleged ex-boyfriend for leaking the end of their relationship to the public, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a recent episode of ‘Deux/U’ podcast, a source detailed what happened leading up to the pair’s split, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Joe’s been getting more and more withdrawn leading up to the start of the tour and the start of him going off to film,” the source said as summed up in an Instagram post by the celebrity gossip account.

“It’s been bumpy in the lead up to the tour so then Taylor brought up to a head and was like, do we need to address this?” the site reported. Alwyn reportedly suggested that they “take a break and call this tour a chance for a breather and to reassess and we’ll see where things stand at the end of it.”

While Swift “was fine with it,” she allegedly “thought he’d miss her like crazy and they’d be back together again eventually.” However, “he not only seemed okay with the distance and space, but she absolutely thinks he’s the one who leaked the news,” according to the source.

Taylor and Joe had been dating for six years before news of their split broke earlier this month. While neither of them has confirmed the reports, fans believe that the pop superstar alluded to it during her first night back on tour since their split reports.

On Thursday night, April 13, the 33-year-old resumed her ‘The Eras Tour’ in Tampa. While she didn’t mention the split directly, she appeared to refer to the headline-making news as saying: “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” She then added: “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”