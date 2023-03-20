scorecardresearch
'Ted Lasso' cast to visit White House to discuss 'importance of mental health'

The cast of 'Ted Lasso' will visit the White House to participate in a discussion with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

By News Bureau

The cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ will visit the White House to participate in a discussion with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on “the importance of mental health to promote overall well being.

Apple announced the meeting on Sunday afternoon, reports Variety.

President Biden teased the appearance minutes before Apple’s confirmation, posting a reference to the Apple TV+ hit comedy: ‘Tomorrow’.

“‘Ted Lasso’ has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe,'” reads Apple’s announcement of the meeting of the minds.

Excerpts from the event will be released on the White House’s official social media channels. The third season of ‘Ted Lasso’ debuted on Apple TV+ on March 15, kicking off its 12-episode season.

There remains uncertainty whether a fourth season of the show will be approved by showrunner and star Jason Sudeikis, who has stated that such a matter “will always be dictated by the stories.”

Sudeikis developed ‘Ted Lasso’ along with Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt. It is based on the existing format and characters first featured on NBC Sports.

Sudeikis serves as an executive producer in addition to starring. Lawrence executive produces via Doozer Productions. Hunt, Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also executive produce along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer as well as Jane Becker and Jamie Lee. Goldstein is a writer and co-executive producer on the series.

