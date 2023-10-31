The Avengers & Beyond: The mighty Avengers of tomorrow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing and expanding with leaps and bounds, with the love that the studio is receiving worldwide. As the first 5 Avengers caused a flurry of revolution in Superhero cinema, MCU is all set to carry the legacy forward with the latest additions to the world’s greatest superhero team. A large number of films are in the making in the MCU universe, and here’s an exciting list of superheroes that can certainly be tagged as the ‘Avengers of tomorrow’!

The Marvels

Releasing this Diwali, The Marvels will bring back Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau as the headlining super heroines, catapulting the latest ensemble trio of superheroes. Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in pivotal roles. Since Captain Marvel returns as one of the strongest Avenger after fighting alongside the greatest heroes against Thanos, now she is all set to lead these powerful heroes who are going to go higher, further and faster! Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” hits Indian theatres on November 10, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Captain America

The Marvel Universe needs a Captain America, and even though Steve Rogers is gone, the title has been passed on to Sam Wilson. Sam Wilson already led the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will soon get his own feature film with Captain America: Brave New World. With no stable roster of Avengers, Sam Wilson will have to step into the righteous shoes of Captain America to lead many more superheroes altogether.

Thunderbolts

The ragtag bunch of antiheroes includes a group of characters we’ve seen introduced in various movies and series. Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will all star in the upcoming movie. The team could be assembled following the political turmoil happening in the MCU, from fights of Wakandan Vibranium in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the declaration of war on alien life in Secret Invasion.

Deadpool

Deadpool, famously played by Ryan Reynolds, will be making the leap from the Fox X-Men Universe into the MCU. Deadpool 3’s rumoured plot involves the destruction of the Fox Marvel multiverse, as supported by bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Deadpool will be reportedly breaking the multiverse, getting the Time Variance Authority (TVA) involved, and setting the stage for Avengers: Kang Dynasty

Daredevil

With his own full-fledged series under his name, Murdock features in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and a year later with an episode in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. He is also set to feature in Marvel Studios’ Echo apart from starring in his own series. There is way too much Daredevil in the upcoming Marvel phase and we’re all up for it!

These upcoming team-ups in the MCU are weaving the next generation of superheroes, setting up some of the most epic ensemble battles against a multiverse of threats.