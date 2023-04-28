scorecardresearch
'The Hunger Games..' trailer sets the stage for a perfect prequel to the trilogy

The trailer of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' has been unveiled.

By Agency News Desk
'The Hunger Games..' trailer sets the stage for a perfect prequel to the trilogy

The trailer of ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ has been unveiled. The film, which stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Rachel Zelger, Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis, Josh Andres Rivera and Jason Schwartzman, follows the story of 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow during the tenth annual Hunger Games as he reluctantly mentors Lucy, a tribute from District 12.

It is headlined by Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame and Academy Award winner Viola Davis with the lead, Tom Blyth set to take over the mantle from Donald Sutherland, to embody a younger Coriolanus Snow.

In conversation with the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Rachel Zegler opened up about how she initially turned down the role of Lucy: “Let me tell you because it’s such an embarrassing story for me. I was offered the role in January of last year after wanting it so badly. I didn’t audition, it was just, I got a call from my agent that was like ‘Francis Lawrence (‘The Hunger Games’ franchise director) wants you to do this’.”

She further mentioned: “And I met with him for like three hours at the Soho Hotel in London. And then he told me that they were filming in Germany and in Poland and I had just got to London and I wanted to disappear because I was so far away from home for the first time ever. And I was away from everybody that I knew and loved, and I said ‘no’.”

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures 2023 will release ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ in theatres in India on November 17, 2023.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunt their glamorous outfits
Wrestling mess: Neeraj Chopra supports grapplers in protest against WFI
