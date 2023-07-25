scorecardresearch
Tiffany Haddish refuses to be treated like 'wounded animal' after having 8 miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish opened up about the reason why she preferred to stay "in a cave" all by herself.

Having gone through painful miscarriages eight times, the actress Tiffany Haddish opened up about the reason why she preferred to stay “in a cave” all by herself.

“I don’t want people saying, ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?’ Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds,” the 43-year-old comedian explained in an interview with The Washington Post, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During the chat, the ‘Like A Boss’ actress also talked about her eighth miscarriage.

She recalled talking to a nurse, “Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one.” She went on to say, “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

Tiffany also weighed in on her starting a career in the music industry, revealing that she had been working on an album, which her longtime friend Snoop Dogg aims to release on Death Row Records.

About Tiffany’s move, Snoop said: “I watched her hustle, struggle to get to the top of the mountain. I watched her take a couple of hits and then find herself climbing back. Now music is another mountaintop she wants to try to climb.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tiffany unveiled that she is opening a healthful food market around the Crenshaw neighborhood in Los Angeles.

While discussing her Disney film ‘Haunted Mansion’, she said: “I’ve always dreamed of being in a Disney movie, and this is the biggest movie I’ve ever been in. But it’s not as important as the grocery store. I don’t know if movies change people’s lives.”

Miscarriage and career aside, the ‘Self Made’ actress gave her two cents on her breakup with Common.

Noting that the rapper called it quits through a phone call, she admitted, “It wasn’t mutual. It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’ “

