Tom Blythe to portray younger version of Coriolanus Snow in new 'Hunger Games' movie

The story of Coriolanus Snow begins as ‘Hunger Games’ has unveiled its long-awaited fifth chapter ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’. A cult classic, the hype around the new film is very high. Tony Blythe will essay the role of a younger Coriolanus Snow, and has evidently managed to do great justice to the character.

Talking about casting Tom Blythe as a younger Coriolanus Snow, director Francis Lawrence said: “We didn’t really know much about him, didn’t know who he was. He came in, and we saw a reading of his with our casting director that was just great. I mean, he was magnetic, and he’s so good at his craft. I mean, you know, he’s an English actor; he’s a Juilliard graduate. He really loves acting and really studies acting and really cares and really works.”

He added, “But also, there’s the resemblance to Donald Sutherland. And so, you know, all those factors combined kind of made him the guy.”

Donald Sutherland’s face is synonymous with Coriolanus Snow, who served as the primary antagonist of the film series and was much beloved character, as Sutherland delivered such a powerful performance, that audiences felt his menace through the screen.

To re-imagine the arrogant, malicious and evil villain as a younger, more innocent person was a difficult task, because despite his malice, Coriolanus Snow is a dynamic and multi-faceted character. This prompted the makers to dig deeper into the novels as well as re-examine Sutherland’s character, leading them to find Tom Blythe who took up center stage as the younger version of the popular antagonist.

Further talking about his resemblance to Donald Sutherland, Lawrence added, “I’d also say that there’s an element of him that is very controlled, which Snow is, and Donald is, that I liked very much for the role.”

A prequel to the other four movies, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by writer Suzzane Collins, and is set 64 years before the events of the other films. The movie will depict Coriolanus as a man in the making who is far from the cold blooded calculating tyrant he is known for.

Apart from Tom Blythe, the ensemble cast for the film will include other big names, such as Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Rachel Zegler which has further amplified excitement among fans worldwide ever since the franchise’s inception.

The film is helmed by director Francis Lawrence , who is returning for the fourth consecutive time to bring his creative prowess to the silver screen.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is produced by Lionsgate and will release in India cinemas via PVRINOX Pictures, hitting Indian screens on November 17, 2023.