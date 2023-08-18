scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Blythe to portray younger version of Coriolanus Snow in new 'Hunger Games' movie

‘Hunger Games’ has unveiled its long-awaited fifth chapter ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.

By Agency News Desk
Tom Blythe to portray younger version of Coriolanus Snow in new 'Hunger Games' movie
Tom Blythe to portray younger version of Coriolanus Snow in new 'Hunger Games' movie

The story of Coriolanus Snow begins as ‘Hunger Games’ has unveiled its long-awaited fifth chapter ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’. A cult classic, the hype around the new film is very high. Tony Blythe will essay the role of a younger Coriolanus Snow, and has evidently managed to do great justice to the character.

Talking about casting Tom Blythe as a younger Coriolanus Snow, director Francis Lawrence said: “We didn’t really know much about him, didn’t know who he was. He came in, and we saw a reading of his with our casting director that was just great. I mean, he was magnetic, and he’s so good at his craft. I mean, you know, he’s an English actor; he’s a Juilliard graduate. He really loves acting and really studies acting and really cares and really works.”

He added, “But also, there’s the resemblance to Donald Sutherland. And so, you know, all those factors combined kind of made him the guy.”

Donald Sutherland’s face is synonymous with Coriolanus Snow, who served as the primary antagonist of the film series and was much beloved character, as Sutherland delivered such a powerful performance, that audiences felt his menace through the screen.

To re-imagine the arrogant, malicious and evil villain as a younger, more innocent person was a difficult task, because despite his malice, Coriolanus Snow is a dynamic and multi-faceted character. This prompted the makers to dig deeper into the novels as well as re-examine Sutherland’s character, leading them to find Tom Blythe who took up center stage as the younger version of the popular antagonist.

Further talking about his resemblance to Donald Sutherland, Lawrence added, “I’d also say that there’s an element of him that is very controlled, which Snow is, and Donald is, that I liked very much for the role.”

A prequel to the other four movies, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by writer Suzzane Collins, and is set 64 years before the events of the other films. The movie will depict Coriolanus as a man in the making who is far from the cold blooded calculating tyrant he is known for.

Apart from Tom Blythe, the ensemble cast for the film will include other big names, such as Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Rachel Zegler which has further amplified excitement among fans worldwide ever since the franchise’s inception.

The film is helmed by director Francis Lawrence , who is returning for the fourth consecutive time to bring his creative prowess to the silver screen.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is produced by Lionsgate and will release in India cinemas via PVRINOX Pictures, hitting Indian screens on November 17, 2023.

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premier League: Tough match for tired Man City in second round of games (Preview)
Next article
Disappointing that Marlon Samuels has been found guilty, but I’m not surprised: Trent Copeland
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Disappointing that Marlon Samuels has been found guilty, but I’m not surprised: Trent Copeland

Sports

Premier League: Tough match for tired Man City in second round of games (Preview)

Health & Lifestyle

After EG.5, WHO flags another Covid variant BA.2.86

News

'Succession' actress Crystal Finn attacked by Otters, says ‘bites really hurt’

Health & Lifestyle

SC issues notice on PIL seeking action against doctors who do not prescribe generic medicines

News

Badshah lauds Raaga Fusion: 'Felt like listening to Indian Orchestra performing on Broadway'

News

Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

News

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Sports

Ben Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes, says Jos Buttler

News

Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

News

Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

Sports

I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Review

Movie Review | Ghoomer | A Promising underdog story

Sports

Football: Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona defender Araujo

Technology

Twitch to allow streamers block banned users from watching streams

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new promo from Kavya with Mishkat Varma

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US