scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has apparently brushed shoulders with Shakira at an unlikely place.

By Agency News Desk
Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix
Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has apparently brushed shoulders with Shakira at an unlikely place.

When attending the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix, the “Top Gun: Maverick” lead man was caught on camera seemingly having an interesting chat with the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a video uploaded, the 60-year-old Hollywood star was seen hanging out with the 46-year-old singer in a VIP area for the sports event. The two stood close to each other while chatting. Joining the two of them was one of Shakira’s sons.

On the occasion, the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” actor kept his ensemble casual. He opted to go with an unbuttoned white polo shirt and a pair of long dark-coloured pants. He completed his look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

The Colombian superstar, in the meantime, looked chic in her all-green outfit. She donned a fitted top with several cutouts and matched it with a pair of loose matching pants. She additionally accessorised her ensemble with a pair of dark shades.

At the event, Tom also had a meet-up with fellow action stars. In a photo shared on another social media platform, he was all smiles when posing with “Fast X” stars Vin Diesel and Ludacris. The picture was shared by both Vin and Ludacris on their respective Instagram accounts.

Tom was seen enjoying a conversation with Shakira just one day after the ex-partner of Gerard Pique received the Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s first Latin Women in Music gala. In her speech at the Saturday, May 6 event, she seemed to address her break-up with the former soccer star.

“This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a women. And what it means,” she said.

“It’s been a year where I’ve realised we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Saffron flags, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in movie hall prior to 'Adipurush' trailer launch
Next article
Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits
This May Also Interest You
News

'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting

Technology

IIT Mandi team to turn agriculture residue, paper waste to useful chemicals

News

‘Adipurush’ Trailer Drops, Fans Brace for an Epic Blockbuster

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Archer returns home for rehabilitation, MI names Chirs Jordan as his replacement (Ld)

Technology

Hiring in startups up in April, despite 6% annual drop in e-recruitment: Report

Technology

GSMA fined $224K over biometrics ID checks of attendees at MWC 2021

News

Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits

News

Saffron flags, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in movie hall prior to 'Adipurush' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Galaxy Watch's Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature cleared by FDA

Health & Lifestyle

Parvovirus outbreak among dogs in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Sewer workers to have insurance cover in UP

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on this date; Fans say Rajneeti se Parineeti tak

News

5 reasons to watch ‘Rosh’ – will keep you on the edge of your seat

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing', Russell hails Rinku after KKR clinch thriller

News

'The Kerala Story' ban in Bengal: BJP mulling moving court

Sports

IPL 2023: Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran couldn't execute what he needed to, says Simon Doull

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US