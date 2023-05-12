scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Cruise had no fear riding motorcycle off cliff for 'Mission: Impossible 7', says co-star

Vanessa Kirby says she was on set when actor Tom Cruise parachuted from a motorcycle after riding it off a cliff in Iceland for the eighth installment of "M:I."

By Agency News Desk
Tom Cruise had no fear riding motorcycle off cliff for 'Mission Impossible 7', says co-star
Tom Cruise had no fear riding motorcycle off cliff for 'Mission Impossible 7', says co-star

Actress Vanessa Kirby, who reprises her role as the White Widow in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, says she was on set when actor Tom Cruise parachuted from a motorcycle after riding it off a cliff in Iceland for the eighth installment of “M:I.”

“He did it many times in one day,” recalls Kirby, reports Variety.

“He did it consecutively … and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it.”

If Cruise was nervous, he sure didn’t show it.

“He was just so calm,” Kirby says.

“He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does…I love being a part of the franchise. I’m really excited to come back.”

‘Dead Reckoning Part One’ will be in theaters July 14. Kirby is signed up for at least one more installment.

“I would hope they would have me,” she said when asked if she wants to do even more. “My character, I love playing because she’s kind of unusual, strange and fun and ambiguous.”

Paramount debuted 20 minutes of ‘Dead Reckoning’ during its presentation last month at CinemaCon. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the two previous ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies, returns, as do ensemble members Kirby, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Natalie Portman hasn't bought a single animal products in 20 years
Next article
Movie Review | Music School: A musical with subtle social message
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Our aim is to create 100 semiconductor design startups: MoS IT

Sports

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

News

Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars

Health & Lifestyle

Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sports

Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

Sports

La Liga: Barca could win the title in Barcelona Derby in Matchday 34 this weekend (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may prompt mushrooming of pvt institutes

News

Parineeti's apartment lights up ahead of our engagement with Raghav Chadha

News

Disney + Hotstar loses 4.6 million subscribers

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't knocking at the doors of Team India, he's breaking it, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Ranveer gives a soft kiss on Deepika's lips during her TIME magazine interview

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

Technology

Can Pixel 7a help Google improve its dismal India smartphone market share?

News

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss and hold hands during her interview

News

Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Initially felt pressure of performance

News

Hrithik on 'Vikram Vedha': Tried doing something which was a bit whacko for me

News

Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa for international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US