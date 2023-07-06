scorecardresearch
Tom Cruise wants to continue making 'Mission: Impossible' films into his 80s

Tom Cruise just celebrated his 61st birthday and the 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' star is opening up about his future in acting.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise just celebrated his 61st birthday and the ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ star is opening up about his future in acting.

With the seventh film in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series dropping on July 12, Cruise is not ready to slow down and is looking at Harrison Ford for inspiration, reports ‘Deadline’.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said, via ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Ford recently returned to theaters playing Dr. Henry Walton Jones for the last time in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

The actor shot the movie at 80 years old and although he’s done playing Indy on the big screen, he’s not done acting. “I don’t do well when I don’t have work,” Ford said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace.

“I love to work… I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones, I want to be helpful.” Wallace followed up and asked him what he liked about acting so much to which the star said, “It is the people that you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration… it’s the combined ambition, somehow forged from words on a page.”

“I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene and I don’t feel obliged to do anything but I am naturally affected by the things that I work on.”

