Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35 years of marital bliss

While many people advise against sharing the journey with Hollywood star Tom Hanks given all his travel films have him at the receiving end of problems, his wife Rita Wilson would disagree.

By Agency News Desk

While many people advise against sharing the journey with Hollywood star Tom Hanks given all his travel films have him at the receiving end of problems, his wife Rita Wilson would disagree. The two recently celebrated a huge anniversary marking 35 years together since they tied the knot. The famous couple, both 66, took to social media to share a sweet snap of them together to mark the occasion, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Tom and Rita first met on the set of ABC sitcom ‘Bosom Buddies’ back in 1981, where they were just friends. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actor was married to Samantha Lewis at the time but divorced in 1987, after having two children together.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that he reunited with Rita on the set of ‘Volunteers’ in 1985 and married in 1988. The couple share two sons, Truman Theodore Hanks and Chester ‘Chet’ Hanks.

After spending over 35 years together, the couple achieved a relationship milestone over the weekend as the actress and singer-songwriter posted a photo of Tom presenting her with a cake.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
