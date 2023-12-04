Tom Hanks served Cher when he worked as bellhop at a hotel

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Hollywood legend Tom Hanks has reminisced about his youthful brush with Cher. The actor recently appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ alongside Cher and fellow actors Julia Roberts and Timothee Chalamet, and regaled the audience with a story from his days working at a hotel in the 1970s.

“I have worked for Cher. I was a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel,” he began, prompting a surprised “No” from the ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer, 77, reports People magazine.

“You were with one of your rock-and-roll husbands, and we had your bag. And then word came down, ‘Hey, run this up to Cher’s room,’ so I did,” Tom continued.

The actor further mentioned, “I knocked on the door and I put it down and you came out and said, ‘Yeah, that’s it. Thanks, kid.’ And that was it.” “So I have worked for Cher.”

As per People, he surmised that their brief interaction occurred sometime in 1975 or 1976. At that time, Cher was in a much-publicised relationship with Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman, whom she married in June 1975.

During the stars’ talk show appearance, Tom had high praise for Cher, who admitted during the conversation that she isn’t “a big Cher fan” herself and doesn’t like to watch her own films or listen to her own music.

“You’re missing out,” the ‘Elvis’ star told her.

“Motion picture perfection — Mamma Mia! 2,” he raved of the 2018 film in which Cher played the role of Ruby Sheridan.

“When she busts out ‘Fernando,’ the world stops. Suns clash with the stars. It’s perfection!”

Chalamet, 27, and Roberts, 56, then chimed in by sharing their favourite Cher films — Moonstruck and Silkwood — prompting Tom to suggest a group outing to the cinema.

“I think we should all go to the theatre and watch Cher’s movies right now,” he said.

