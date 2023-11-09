Tom Hardy-starrer ‘Venom 3’ defers its release to Nov 2024

Hollywood star Tom Hardy‘s ‘Venom 3’ has pushed its release to November 8, 2024. The announcement came the same day that SAG-AFTRA approved a tentative deal to end the 118-day actors strike. The third installment of the ‘Venom’ series, which is untitled at this time, was originally set for a July 12, 2024, release date. Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two ‘Venom’ movies, directs the upcoming superhero film from a screenplay she wrote, reports Variety.

Marcel and Hardy developed the story of ‘Venom 3’ and produced alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

Hardy’s previous two comic book tentpoles, 2018’s ‘Venom’ and 2021’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ both opened at the start of October.

As per Variety, the first ‘Venom’ film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, grossed $856 million at the worldwide box office, while the Andy Serkis-directed ‘Let There Be Carnage’ took a drop amid the pandemic but still earned $502 million worldwide. Notably, ‘Let There Be Carnage’ debuted to $90 million in the U.S. compared to Venom’s $80 million debut during non-pandemic times.

Sony confirmed that a third movie in the Tom Hardy-led franchise was moving forward during CinemaCon in 2022. Aside from Hardy’s return as the lethal protector Venom, the plot of the film has been kept under wraps.

Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Venom last appeared in a credits sequence in 2021’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, but it’s unclear which of Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters — one that includes Morbius, Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, among others — might show up in ‘Venom 3’.