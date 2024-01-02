Toni Braxton slams marriage rumours with rapper Birdman, says they're both single

Singer-songwriter Toni Braxton has clarified that there are no secrets in her love life. The R&B icon, 56, cleared up rumours on Instagram that surfaced over the weekend that she and her former fiance Birdman were married in a private ceremony.

The Grammy winner also confirmed that she and the rapper, 54, are no longer romantically involved, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Braxton cleared up fan speculation by writing, “#FAKENEWS,” over a screenshot of a news story featuring photos of the two music stars and the headline, “Congratulations! Toni Braxton & Birdman married in a private ceremony in Mexico”.

As per ‘People’, in the caption, the ‘Un-Break My Heart’ singer further noted, “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married… never been married.”

“We are both single,” Braxton continued, confirming that the two longtime partners are no longer an item.

While the singer-songwriter didn’t clarify when she and the rap star (whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams) called it quits, they have reportedly been dating on and off since calling off their engagement in 2019.

As reported by Complex, less than two months ago in November 2023, Braxton shared a photo of herself and the record producer sharing a kiss in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The ‘Another Sad Love Song’ singer and the Cash Money Records co-founder began their relationship as friends and collaborators, dating back to when they first worked together on Birdman’s 2002 single ‘Baby Can You Do It’.