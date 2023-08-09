scorecardresearch
Travis Scott breaks all records as his album 'Utopia' trends No.1 on Billboard 200

American rapper Travis Scott's album 'Utopia' has broken records and is now trending No.1 on Billboard 200, with the record selling over 496,000 equivalent album units by August 3 alone.

American rapper Travis Scott’s album ‘Utopia’ has broken records and is now trending No.1 on Billboard 200, with the record selling over 496,000 equivalent album units by August 3 alone. The singer was also joined on stage by Kanye West in Italy, to the surprise and delight of over 60,000 fans.

According to Billboard, this event marked the global live debut of the record-breaking album, and Scott found the perfect stage in Rome’s Circus Maximus as it was able to display the gravity of his achievement.

‘Utopia’ was joined at the Top 10 of Billboard 200 with Post Malone’s new album ‘Austin’, which scored his fifth consecutive and total top five-charting set after the record debuts with 113,000 equivalent album units earned.

This was followed by Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ which went at No. 3 with total sales going over 96,000 equivalent album units. This marked the very first time that the album earned below 100,000 units after staying on Top 10 for 22 weeks.

Other big contenders also somehow underscored, with the ‘Barbie’ song ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the film soundtrack falling from No. 2 to No. 4 in its second week with 91,000 equivalent album units.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift who had become the leader of the Billboard with her album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ upon its release saw a drop as well, dipping from No. 4 to No. 5 with 66,000 units earned. Then NewJeans’ ‘Get Up’ also saw a dip, as it descended from No. 1 to No. 6 in its second week after earning 55,000 units.

Following, the singer also announced a tour of North America which will be titled ‘Circus Maximus’ where he will go to the big venues in areas such as Boston, Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles among others.

