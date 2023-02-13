scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Vice goes inside Andrew Tate's murky world for doc acquired by BBC

The BBC has acquired Vice's explosive documentary about controversial influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate

By News Bureau

The BBC has acquired Vice’s explosive documentary about controversial influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, reports ‘Variety’. Produced by Vice World News, the documentary has been years in the making and gives voice to women who were allegedly abused by the former kickboxer, ‘Variety’ adds.

The film takes viewers inside Tate’s compound in Romania, where he was recently arrested. Both Tate and his brother remain in police custody in Romania, facing allegations of rape and trafficking.

In the doc, Vice reporter Matt Shea gets an inside look at Tate’s ‘War Room’, and questions him on his public stances about the treatment of women, which have become a central part of his public persona and business.

The film also delves into the so-called “loverboy method” that was sold by Tate to thousands of young men as a tool for gaining influence over women, and which Romanian authorities now allege he used to recruit and manipulate vulnerable women to perform pornographic content.

The hour-long documentary, ‘The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate’, has been sold by Vice Distribution, the global distribution arm of Vice Media Group, to the British public broadcaster.

The film will air on the youth-oriented channel BBC Three. It is now available on the BBC streaming service iPlayer.

Previous article
Hyundai's accumulated EV sales in US surpasses 1 lakh
Next article
Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US