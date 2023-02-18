scorecardresearch
Vikas Khanna, Paul Rudd discuss vada-paav, 'RRR', diet

Chef Vikas Khanna recently spoke with Paul Rudd. The two chatted over popular Indian street food, vada-paav.

By News Bureau

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently spoke with the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd. The two chatted over popular Indian street food, vada-paav, the Indian Oscar nominated films this year’s ‘RRR’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘All That Breathes’.

During a virtual interaction, Vikas even showed Paul the miniature version of Vada-paav that he made. The celebrity chef, whose banter with fellow celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is winning the hearts on the Internet, also probed Paul about his diet to which the actor replied by saying that the processed food is an integral part of the American culture and it’s something that frustrates him.

He said: “The sugar and caffeine affect the body negatively. I try to stay away from them”. He also shared that he eats at the same time and pretty much eats different versions of the same food.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which was released recently, is a superhero film from the house of Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, Vikas Khanna can be seen judging the 7th season of reality cooking show ‘MasterChef India’.

