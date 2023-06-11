scorecardresearch
Wayne Tara Reid was inspired to be an actress by Drew Barrymore in 'E.T.'

Tara Reid was inspired to become an actress by Drew Barrymore in ‘E.T’. The ‘American Pie’ star instantly knew she wanted to be a Hollywood star as a little girl when she watched child star Drew play Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi classic about a lost alien who secretly lives with an American family after getting separated from his spaceship, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Tara can recall turning to her mother and telling her that she was going to become an actress. She told Mr. Warbuton magazine: “I fell in love with the world I am in and the art I do. I remember when I watched ‘E.T’ and saw Drew Barrymore, I’m like, ‘Mommy, I want to do that.”

The actress admitted that her career in the film industry came true after a “series of miracles”. As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ star feels as though she has been unfairly treated by Hollywood because of her party girl image from her 20s.

Tara, 47, said: “I was the first one that started this image. The difference is I never did sex tapes. I never did anything wrong. I’ve never even gotten a speeding ticket. But what I did get punished for is if I wasn’t shooting, I went to Europe right away. I’d be popping bottles, and I had a great time.

“I was just on an attack. Anything I did was on tape, it was pretty awful. And that’s why I left. It wasn’t because I was just a girl. It was because I was an easy target,” she added.

