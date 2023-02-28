scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

Charlie Puth, who is known for his ability to create music out of anything, is set to host his first live stream event.

By News Bureau

Grammy-nominated singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his ability to create music out of anything, is set to host his first live stream event. The event will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide on Charlie Puth’s official fan communication platform, ‘humy’, on March 25.

It will include song performances and interactive elements.

Charlie is known to craft many tracks which range from groovy to earworms. His collaboration with Selena Gomez titled ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ has sort of become the move-on anthem for those who are still nursing their broken hearts.

He also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s record-breaking single ‘Stay’ which quickly become one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits – spending a total of eleven weeks at the top of the chart.

The fan live stream on Charlie’s platform will be hosted by MIXI Inc.

Previous article
Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films
Next article
Michael B.Jordan apologises to mom after starring in underwear advertisement
This May Also Interest You
News

Michael B.Jordan apologises to mom after starring in underwear advertisement

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US