'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

Grammy-nominated singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his ability to create music out of anything, is set to host his first live stream event. The event will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide on Charlie Puth’s official fan communication platform, ‘humy’, on March 25.

It will include song performances and interactive elements.

Charlie is known to craft many tracks which range from groovy to earworms. His collaboration with Selena Gomez titled ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ has sort of become the move-on anthem for those who are still nursing their broken hearts.

He also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s record-breaking single ‘Stay’ which quickly become one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits – spending a total of eleven weeks at the top of the chart.

The fan live stream on Charlie’s platform will be hosted by MIXI Inc.