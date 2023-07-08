scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

WGA protests gain support from 'Ugly Betty' cast and crew

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) The protests from Writers Guild of America (WGA) has taken Hollywood by storm leading to the delay and even cancellation of various projects. Now marking its 67th day, the WGA protests have gained support from the cast and crew of popular comedy-drama show ‘Ugly Betty’.

According to Deadline, the ‘Ugly Betty’ stars Ana Ortiz and Chris Gorham along with writers Brian Tannen, Gabrielle Stanton, Sheila Lawrence, Chris Black, Henry Myers, Cameron Litvack and Tracy Poust gathered at Paramount Studios in support of the WGA strikers.

Speaking to Deadline, Sheila Lawrence, who also co-wrote titles such as ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’, said: “I worry about the future of writing as a profession if things don’t change.”

She continued: “It’s been amazing to be out here and to feel so much support from everyone all these days. Cars are still honking every day. So I’m hopeful this will come to a good conclusion.”

Regarding the future of ‘Ugly Betty’, Lawrence said: “We’d love to have more Ugly Betty. No promises, I think there are rights issues but we all would love it.”

Fellow ‘Ugly Betty’ star Anna Ortiz encouraged the WGA protesters and said: “Hey fans, speak out! Let everybody know that you want a reboot of ‘Ugly Betty’ because there have been talks. Let’s go.”

Cast and crew of other popular American shows have also come out in support of WGA which include ‘George Lopez Show’ and ‘Bones’.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Mittra to open coveted Namaste Vietnam fest
Next article
Christopher Nolan's biographical drama 'Oppenheimer' has no CGI
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun Dhawan says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US