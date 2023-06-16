When Charlie Puth went off to record for a song in the middle of sex

‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ hitmaker Charlie Puth has revealed that he once halted during sex with a partner to record a voice note for a new tune after the melody popped into his head “in the middle of the act.”

The idea eventually became a track called ‘Marks on My Neck’ which featured on his 2022 album ‘Charlie’, reports Female First UK.

He told Interview magazine: “I wrote the song in the middle of the act, maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head and I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act. But that’s where that melody came from.”

Speaking about his partner, he said: “I was getting over somebody and what better way (to do that) than meet new people? It probably wasn’t going to work out with this person and that was what I was energetically picking up, which is okay. It’s all about the experience. And I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they’d heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me.”

He further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK: “And we went our separate ways. I’m thankful for the experience and maybe they are as well but I just thought it was interesting that a person can fade away at the same pace as the scars on your neck.”

He went on to open up about his relationship with his body – insisting that he loves being naked and looking at himself in the mirror.

Charlie added: “I really have always loved being naked … I’m not captivated by the way that I look, but I know that I’m not ugly. So sometimes I’d look at myself in the mirror and I’d be like: ‘I really do have kind of a nice butt.’ And what’s wrong with liking your features? Even today, I woke up and it’s kind of fun to look at yourself naked and admire your body.”